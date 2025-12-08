Transce3nd LLC Purchases New Position in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF $SCEC

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Transce3nd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCEC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000.

Get Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF alerts:

Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCEC opened at $25.40 on Monday. Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $25.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF Company Profile

The Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF (SCEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing on a diversified fixed income portfolio, which includes investment-grade and high-yield, USD-denominated bonds. The fund aims for a high level of current income and a competitive total return.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.