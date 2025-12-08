Thematics Asset Management Sells 6,000 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Thematics Asset Management reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Water Works by 881.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,562,000 after buying an additional 3,327,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $344,645,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,505,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 802,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $103,053,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in American Water Works by 2,486.6% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 571,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after acquiring an additional 549,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $129.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 21.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. TD Cowen began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

