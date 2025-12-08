Thematics Asset Management Purchases New Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 869,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,919,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1,998.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLBT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

