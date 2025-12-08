Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Position Decreased by SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,952,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900,066 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences makes up approximately 5.4% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Roivant Sciences worth $675,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 398,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 61,214 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $303,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 539,650 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $11,068,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,653,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,238,535.56. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $26,299,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,047,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,105,517.21. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,707,812 shares of company stock worth $121,101,540 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROIV. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $20.97 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

