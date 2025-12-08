SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,828 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 6.3% of Transce3nd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $14,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.52 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

