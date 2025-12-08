Thematics Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for approximately 1.7% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $37,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Vertiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VRT opened at $188.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.99. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $202.45.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

