Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 257,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,256,000 after buying an additional 137,021 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,078.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 271,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after acquiring an additional 258,584 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 383.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 598,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,848,000 after acquiring an additional 474,949 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 266,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 25,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.70.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $22,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,801,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,805,001.40. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,331.20. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 168,044 shares of company stock worth $25,832,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $157.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.68. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

