Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,699,981 Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. $ZGN

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,699,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,585,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 182.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 742,680 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter valued at $7,057,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,245,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 431,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 399.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 419,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 335,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ZGN opened at $10.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZGN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf set a $11.50 price target on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZGN

Ermenegildo Zegna Profile

(Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.