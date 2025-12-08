Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Invests $11.73 Million in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 779,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,695.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,187.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vipshop by 53.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

NYSE VIPS opened at $20.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

