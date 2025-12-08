Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Boosts Stock Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,286,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338,409 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $40,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in KANZHUN in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 3,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 39.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KANZHUN by 315.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

KANZHUN Price Performance

BZ opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.42. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

