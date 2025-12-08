Jump Financial LLC Buys 1,229,068 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 897.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229,068 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ASE Technology worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 154.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in ASE Technology by 2,409.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in ASE Technology by 1,084.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASX stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded ASE Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

