Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 90,952 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 893,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,952 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $25,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $2,033,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in DigitalOcean by 35.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Bank of America raised DigitalOcean from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of DOCN opened at $48.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.77. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $52.20.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $229.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.55 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 29.15% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

