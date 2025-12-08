Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Invests $244.60 Million in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR $ONC

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,010,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,603,000. BeOne Medicines comprises about 0.9% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.43, for a total transaction of $1,518,296.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.90, for a total value of $895,544.30. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,094 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,161. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on BeOne Medicines from $395.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.79.

NASDAQ ONC opened at $322.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.19. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $170.99 and a 52-week high of $385.22.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

