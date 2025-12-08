Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 77,134 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,134 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $930,080,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $209,149,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,390,000 after buying an additional 913,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2,341.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,755,000 after buying an additional 830,111 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vistra by 203.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $167.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 868,339 shares of company stock worth $173,242,584. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.20.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

