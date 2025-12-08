Paradigm Operations LP Makes New $308.98 Million Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Paradigm Operations LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,979,000. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 17.6% of Paradigm Operations LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 366.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 11.6% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,851,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,913,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,761,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 33.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 815,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after buying an additional 206,389 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $6,549,893.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,150.40. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $861,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,388.08. This trade represents a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,099,236 shares of company stock worth $525,040,481 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $131.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.06.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

