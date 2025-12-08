Jump Financial LLC Takes $11.17 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. $AQN

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,948,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Algonquin Power & Utilities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

NYSE AQN opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -146.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $600.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.67 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -650.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

