Westpac Banking Corp (WBCPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2025

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPKGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 1.125 per share on Sunday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 108.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Westpac Banking (ASX:WBCPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.