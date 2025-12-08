Westpac Banking Corp (WBCPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 1.125 per share on Sunday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 108.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
