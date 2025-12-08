Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.95 (NYSEARCA:XPAY)

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XPAY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.9528 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Stock Performance

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23.

Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (XPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund, whose primary objective is to pay a monthly return of capital distribution at an annualized rate of twenty percent, while providing exposure to the S&P 500 Index.

