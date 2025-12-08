NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 on January 7th

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $255.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $524,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,714.05. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,474,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,197 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,163 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $13,996,000. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

