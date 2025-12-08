LendInvest (LON:LINV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LendInvest had a negative return on equity of 31.70% and a negative net margin of 46.74%.

LendInvest Stock Performance

LON LINV opened at GBX 38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.88. The company has a current ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 26.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 871.67. LendInvest has a twelve month low of GBX 22.25 and a twelve month high of GBX 45.95. The company has a market capitalization of £53.82 million, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.20.

About LendInvest

LendInvest is an award winning asset management platform for property finance in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary technology and user experience are designed to make it simpler for both borrowers and investors to access property finance.

