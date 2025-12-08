Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th.

Victory Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Victory Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

VCTR stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Victory Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,994,000 after buying an additional 129,055 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

