Centuria Office REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:COF)

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 8th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 226.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.
Centuria Office REIT Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $683.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.
About Centuria Office REIT
