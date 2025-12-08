Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $52.44 Million in BlackBerry Limited $BB

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,450,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,441,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of BlackBerry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $37,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 5,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $27,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 291,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,990.80. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $130,944.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 568,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,917.68. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 88,565 shares of company stock worth $423,706 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.50 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.60 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.