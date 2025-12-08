Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 23,416 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523,025 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,416 shares during the period. Customers Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 4.82% of Customers Bancorp worth $89,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $70.87 on Monday. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 12.43%.The company had revenue of $206.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Philip Watkins sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $188,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,218.96. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 128,185 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,899,884.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,851,852.33. This trade represents a 13.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 211,900 shares of company stock worth $14,595,664 in the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

