Hood River Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,743 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $34,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,386.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,701,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 14,437 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $1,617,377.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,263.27. The trade was a 62.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,490. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of RYTM opened at $104.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.32% and a negative return on equity of 433.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.