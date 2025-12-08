Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,379 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Krystal Biotech worth $73,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 575,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,764,000 after acquiring an additional 365,304 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 400,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after buying an additional 200,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,861,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $234.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.98. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $234.65.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.72 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 53.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total transaction of $5,504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,242,613.76. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.