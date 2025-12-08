Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,028 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Revolution Medicines worth $41,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $218,790.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,138. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $4,504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 247,863 shares in the company, valued at $18,609,554.04. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 308,033 shares of company stock valued at $17,078,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

