Hood River Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784,266 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $45,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 241.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 128.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 300,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,127,566. The trade was a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $85.43 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

