Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $30.45 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,958 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Clean Harbors worth $30,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.91.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $237.48 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $253.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.91 and its 200-day moving average is $230.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.