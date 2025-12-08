Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $60.71 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Axon Enterprise worth $60,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 180.7% in the second quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,399,515,000 after acquiring an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.04, for a total transaction of $5,910,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,023,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,294,321.28. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total value of $3,569,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares in the company, valued at $66,813,456.96. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,459 shares of company stock worth $21,049,577. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Zacks Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AXON stock opened at $550.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $639.29 and a 200 day moving average of $720.03. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $469.24 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 174.35, a P/E/G ratio of 126.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.