Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $56.54 Million in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 710,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,537,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $82.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $110.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.47. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-9.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 38.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

