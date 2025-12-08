Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. $NNE

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 925,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,935,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Nano Nuclear Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 2,859.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 385.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 446.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NNE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NNE opened at $35.76 on Monday. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

