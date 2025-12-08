Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $77.24 Million Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,517,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,424 shares during the period. Alignment Healthcare comprises about 1.1% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 2.79% of Alignment Healthcare worth $77,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 31.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 206,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1,025.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 375,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 342,537 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 101.5% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $19.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,708.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 343,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,344.72. This represents a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hyong Kim sold 51,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $902,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 362,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,190.81. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,582,116 shares of company stock valued at $122,276,938. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

