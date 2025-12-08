Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New $36.79 Million Investment in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 730,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,790,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Karman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karman in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karman in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Karman during the second quarter worth about $100,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Karman during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000.

Insider Activity at Karman

In other news, CFO Michael Willis sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $6,742,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,404,738.67. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Sawhill sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $3,963,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 504,939 shares in the company, valued at $32,280,750.27. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,000 shares of company stock worth $15,419,170.

Karman Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE KRMN opened at $65.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.03. Karman Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $88.82.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.79 million for the quarter. Karman had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Karman’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KRMN shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Karman from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Karman in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Karman from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Karman Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

