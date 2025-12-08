HCI Group, Inc. $HCI Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77,017 shares during the quarter. HCI Group accounts for 1.8% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.67% of HCI Group worth $131,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,394,000 after purchasing an additional 68,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,819,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 175,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,171,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in HCI Group by 107.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,097 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Stock Down 1.7%

HCI opened at $170.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.89 and a twelve month high of $210.50. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.46.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $216.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HCI. Oppenheimer lowered HCI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on HCI Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

