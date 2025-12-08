Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 594,529 Shares of Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,244,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,529 shares during the quarter. Semtech comprises approximately 1.4% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Semtech worth $101,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 33.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 12,214.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Price Performance

SMTC stock opened at $79.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.81 and a beta of 2.01. Semtech Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Insider Activity

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $33,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,840.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $70,717.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,578.52. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $323,463. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

