Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 18,235 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,235 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for 1.4% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of CyberArk Software worth $97,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $1,504,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

CYBR opened at $478.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $288.63 and a 1-year high of $526.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

