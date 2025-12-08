Applied Digital Corporation $APLD Shares Acquired by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,859,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,314 shares during the quarter. Applied Digital makes up approximately 3.1% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.36% of Applied Digital worth $220,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 6.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 97,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Applied Digital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Applied Digital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Applied Digital by 10.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Stock Up 0.3%

APLD stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 6.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Applied Digital Corporation has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $40.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 111.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $336,656.25. Following the sale, the director owned 249,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,100.67. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chuck Hastings sold 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 426,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,619,993.24. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 328,035 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,479 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

