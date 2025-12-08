Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Shares Sold by Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,067 shares during the quarter. Amer Sports makes up approximately 14.3% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Amer Sports worth $56,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 276.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $35.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $42.36.

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nomura set a $39.80 price target on Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Amer Sports and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

