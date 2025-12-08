Natixis Purchases Shares of 81,166 Visa Inc. $V

Natixis bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $28,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.4% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in Visa by 16.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,112,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $394,988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of V stock opened at $330.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.93. The stock has a market cap of $602.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC raised Visa to a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.52.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

