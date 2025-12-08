Natixis Has $35.77 Million Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Natixis lifted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,343 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Stryker were worth $35,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 16.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $363.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

