Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,377 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,099,644,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,954,941,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of PG opened at $143.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.08. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $334.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

