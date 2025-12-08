Natixis Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Natixis reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,436 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.20% of Dollar Tree worth $41,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $122.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $125.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

