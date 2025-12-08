Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hess Midstream Partners (HESM)

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE: HESM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2025 – Hess Midstream Partners had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Hess Midstream Partners had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Hess Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/18/2025 – Hess Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2025 – Hess Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – Hess Midstream Partners had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/24/2025 – Hess Midstream Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

10/20/2025 – Hess Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.7548 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.09%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

