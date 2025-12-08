Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd Purchases Shares of 127,000 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,830,000. Marvell Technology makes up 2.5% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $716,713,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,587,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 113.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,648,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,140,000 after buying an additional 4,596,309 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 112.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,097,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $324,736,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $98.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

