Natixis Purchases 25,098 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $58,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.75. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $491.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

