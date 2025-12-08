McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,149 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,840,787,000 after buying an additional 921,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,901,595,000 after purchasing an additional 276,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $2,780,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,832.16. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,030 shares of company stock worth $12,240,570. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE MCD opened at $311.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.74. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

