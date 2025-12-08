Critical Review: Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) versus Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chemours and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemours 2 4 5 0 2.27 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chemours currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.07%. Given Chemours’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chemours is more favorable than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

76.3% of Chemours shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Chemours shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chemours and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemours $5.78 billion 0.33 $86.00 million ($2.22) -5.71 Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chemours has higher revenue and earnings than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Profitability

This table compares Chemours and Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemours -5.70% 35.27% 2.03% Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chemours beats Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, thermal management solutions, propellants, foam blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment products portfolio includes various industrial resins, specialty products, membranes, and coatings for electronics, communications, transportation, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, and medical, and other applications under the eflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers. The company has a strategic cooperation agreements with the Beijing Zhongpin Agricultural Science and Technology Development Center; China Academy of Agricultural Science's Institute of Agricultural Resources & Regional Planning; and Institute of Agricultural Economy & Development, as well as Kiwa Bio-Tech (Yangling) Co. Ltd. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Yangling, China.

