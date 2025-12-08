Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2,501.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,946 shares during the quarter. Ossiam owned 0.13% of Masco worth $17,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,990,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,872,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,791,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,859,000 after acquiring an additional 810,881 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAS opened at $63.21 on Monday. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus dropped their target price on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

