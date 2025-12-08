Ossiam Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $329.56.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $205.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

